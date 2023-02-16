BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar breakout vs yen toward 2023 highs again boosted by US data

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY reversed earlier minor losses after above-forecast U.S. PPI and falling jobless claims reinforced February's pattern of stronger and more inflationary data that is lifting Fed rate hike pricing to new highs and keeping 2023's 134.78 high in play.

The main dollar restraint is aggressive Fed tightening already priced in, creating doubts about how much more can come given the lagged effect of monetary policy and the slower pace of hikes from now on .

If inflation doesn't recede as quickly as hoped, the current 5.25% implied Fed rate peak might rise to 5.5% and the year-end rate, now at 5.05% versus sub-4.5% before the hot January jobs report, might rise to 5.25%.

Either way, being short USD/JPY for any length of time is a costly proposition, and this week's breakout above the daily cloud top and 23.6% Fibo of the October-January slide at 133.00/05 creates space to reach the 38.2% retracement and 200-day moving average at 136.66/91.

The BoJ quadrupled repo rates on 10-year JGBs to retain its 50bp yield cap until new leadership is in place .

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Yz5a89

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3XJfn0Q

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.