BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar breakout vs yen to new 2023 highs to test Japan's acceptance

Aug 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY cleared 2023's prior peak at 145.07, but fell from the uptrend line across recent peaks as the market eyes the willingness of Japan's MoF and BoJ to accept a rise beyond levels where it intervened to support the yen last year.

There has been no official reaction thus far, as the rise looks justified by rising Treasury-JGB yields spreads. Prices reached 145.575 on EBS today by the trendline drawn across July and August swing highs, with more important resistance at 146.10, the 76.4% Fibo of the 2022-23 slide.

When the MoF first intervened last September to curb USD/JPY's rapid rise, 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads were about 1.4% lower than they are now. And that's with the market currently pricing in a series of Fed rate cuts beginning in May 2024. That spread, now at 4.94%, is well above where it was when USD/JPY hit a 32-year high at 151.94 in October.

That the BoJ has maintained a -0.1% policy rate versus the Fed's 5.5% rate, and the BoJ's new 1% cap on 10-year JGB yields to 1% has only seen yields reach 0.66% leaves rising Treasury yields to drive USD/JPY higher.

Japanese policymakers can relax a bit with Tuesday's Q2 GDP forecast up an annualized 3.1% from the 2.7% and core CPI on Friday forecast easing to 3.1% from 3.3%.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

