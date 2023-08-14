News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar breakout vs yen to new 2023 highs to test Japan's acceptance

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

August 14, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY cleared 2023's prior peak at 145.07, but fell from the uptrend line across recent peaks as the market eyes the willingness of Japan's MoF and BoJ to accept a rise beyond levels where it intervened to support the yen last year.

There has been no official reaction thus far, as the rise looks justified by rising Treasury-JGB yields spreads. Prices reached 145.575 on EBS today by the trendline drawn across July and August swing highs, with more important resistance at 146.10, the 76.4% Fibo of the 2022-23 slide.

When the MoF first intervened last September to curb USD/JPY's rapid rise, 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads were about 1.4% lower than they are now. And that's with the market currently pricing in a series of Fed rate cuts beginning in May 2024. That spread, now at 4.94%, is well above where it was when USD/JPY hit a 32-year high at 151.94 in October.

That the BoJ has maintained a -0.1% policy rate versus the Fed's 5.5% rate, and the BoJ's new 1% cap on 10-year JGB yields to 1% has only seen yields reach 0.66% leaves rising Treasury yields to drive USD/JPY higher.

Japanese policymakers can relax a bit with Tuesday's Q2 GDP forecast up an annualized 3.1% from the 2.7% and core CPI on Friday forecast easing to 3.1% from 3.3%.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/4567bMB

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/44adgq3

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.