BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar breakout to 32-year highs vs yen gets fresh macro fuel

Oct 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied to 32-year highs on Friday, extending its breakout above 1998's 147.64 peak, with technical targets from 149.14-52 range eyed after a slew of data sent Fed rate hike pricing to new highs.

After Friday's U.S. core retail sales and Michigan consumer sentiment and Thursday's 40-year high in core CPI fleshed out the Fed picture, the market's pricing in a terminal rate of 4.9%, above recent lows below 4.5%.

Because the BoJ won't raise its -0.1% policy rates, 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads have risen to 4.5% from below 0.5% a year ago.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George reiterated the higher-for-longer rate path .

The downside risk for USD/JPY remains the potential for another round of Japanese intervention.

But without BoJ tightening and no indication from other G7 members this week of help to fight the dollar's rise, the 161.8% Fibo objective at 149.52 from August's base looks plausible.

It may stall by 149 and the uptrend line across highs since April, currently at 149.14 and rising .15 yen per day. Should Japan intervene, the tenkan and kijun, now at 145.96/4.35, would prop.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3S2IvND

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rTXvCL

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.