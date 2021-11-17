BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar breakout against haven yen fades as Fed's end-game eyed

Nov 17 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's breakout past prior pandemic recovery highs and Tuesday's close above 114.55/74 peaks from 2017-18 has faltered due to 115 options defenses and a dip in Treasury yields, as the market weighs whether the Fed will raise rates much beyond what has already been priced in.

Wednesday's 114.975 multi-year peak on EBS followed Tuesday's close above the 76.4% Fibo of the December 2016 to March 2020 slide at 114.54, potentially opening a path to 118.66, the late-2016 peak.

But Wednesday's dip in Treasury yields took the moderately overbought USD/JPY to the 50% Fibo of this week's rise at 114.36. The tenkan, kijun and 10-day moving average supports are at 113.85.

USD/JPY slipped with 5-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads after 5-year Treasury yields were capped Tuesday by pre-pandemic lows near 1.30%.

Yield curve flattening suggests the market expects another lower cyclical high in the fed funds rate.

In short, less rate hikes may be needed than in the past to slow growth and pandemic-related inflation.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nrLEup

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kHC8kL

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nrkHXM

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

