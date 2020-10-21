US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar breakdown unveils new warnings of deeper slide

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The dollar index's breakdown to seven-week lows has raised the risk that long-term supports may give way, foreshadowing further losses.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index's breakdown to seven-week lows has raised the risk that long-term supports may give way, foreshadowing further losses.

In particular, it could lead to a retest of 2018's technically crucial 88.25 low.

September's 91.74 low held the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 rise from 82.25 to 102.99, near the uptrend line from 2011 and monthly cloud base, now at 92.00/1.78.

March's pandemic dollar-funding squeeze up to 102.99, which the Fed and other central banks quenched with liquidity, created a double-top near 2017's 15-year peak at 103.82.

The dollar is being sold on the likelihood of another sizeable round of pandemic relief spending.

That prospect, along with near-zero Fed policy and dovish guidance to remain accommodative until inflation overshoots their average inflation target for a substantial period is reducing the real-yield attraction of the dollar as a safe haven, especially with balance sheet expansion an option to limit rebounds in longer-term yields.

And, if the fiscal stimulus arrives and supports the recovery, it will increase the selling of dollars to buy riskier assets.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Tgybpj

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Tfi7nC

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Future of U.S. Equity Markets #STAVirtualConference

    Nasdaq EVP Head of North American Markets Tal Cohen and Rosenblatt Securities Partner Justin Schack join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss the future of U.S. equity markets. #STAVirtualConference

    Oct 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular