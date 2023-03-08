BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar breaches key resistance, breakout awaits February data

March 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index retreated after breaching several tech hurdles following Fed Chair Powell's hawkish Tuesday testimony, looking past above-forecast ADP and JOLTS results toward February payrolls, CPI and retail sales seen key to sustaining sharply higher Fed rate hike pricing and dollar gains.

The dollar surged above the downtrend line from October and November highs and the 100-day moving average, now support at 105.24/28. Wednesday's high at 105.88 is above the 38.2% Fibo of the November-February drop and January's prior 2023 peak at 105.52/63.

Those bullish transgressions have faltered thus far because ADP is a poor predictor of non-farm payrolls, due on Friday, while the above forecast and upwardly revised January job openings were weakened by rising layoffs and falling quits. Moreover, it is February data the Fed and markets are yearning for.

Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday said . But firm February data could push the dollar up to Fibo resistance by 107.

Fed hike pricing by September is nearly 1% higher than its was before January's payrolls report, so Friday's report looks crucial.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3F7bYm2

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3F94MFX

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.