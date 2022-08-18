BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar breaches hurdles on early data, deals with dreary housing

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied on Thursday following below-forecast U.S. claims and surprisingly strong Philly Fed data , clearing repeated August highs by the 50% Fibo of the July-August correction at 106.96, and a close above 107 could hasten a test of the 61.8% Fibo at 107.51.

The data stalled a pullback in Treasury yields that began after Wednesday's Fed meeting minutes , supporting the dollar.

Another weak U.S. housing report, with a rise in existing homes for sales and 2.4% monthly price drop is likely to keep Fed rate expectations restrained and a 50bp September hike more likely than recent 75bp moves. And that's pulled the dollar off its highs.

Treasury yields also slipped back from their post-claims and Philly Fed bounces due to demand for Treasuries' safety and liquidity, while EUR/USD and GBP/USD slides pushed the dollar index above key resistance.

Affirming the haven demand was the contemporaneous rally in the yen versus currencies other than the dollar.

But with Europe facing ongoing war in Ukraine, a scramble to meet energy needs this winter versus a reasonably well-supplied U.S., Treasury yield premia may matter less than relative security.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Atlpdu

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.