BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bounces vs yen with US yields within pre-Fed topping pattern

June 9 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rebounded from a dip on weak Canadian jobs data that made the BoC's rate hike potentially less leading for the Fed, as Treasury yields rebounded before Monday's $72 bln of issuance, Tuesday's CPI and the U.S. central bank's expected rate hike skip on Wednesday, but fortune may favor a fade.

Friday's 138.765 low was made in reaction to Thursday's jobless claims jump to 1-1/2 highs. Rising 21-day moving average support, dovish comments by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and advancing Treasury yields got prices up by the daily tenkan at 139.69.

The focus is now CPI and Wednesday's Fed events to judge what might be left of the U.S. rate hike cycle. Beyond that the market has to sort out whether surging JOLTS and or a rising jobless rate, ISM employment indexes sub-50 and surging Challenger layoffs and jobless claims is a better Fed policy and dollar guide.

USD/JPY's 2023 rise to May's highs may have ended its ABC correction within a well-defined price channel, accompanied by overbought technicals and heftiest spec long since 2022's peak. At best, prices might make a run at 142.00-50 key resistance, but a slide to the 200-DMA and kijun at 137.31/33 is expected if the 21-DMA is closed below.

