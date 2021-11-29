BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bounces vs yen as key support holds and risk rebounds

Nov 29 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's 112.99 low on the global risk-off reaction to the omicron coronavirus held above several key supports on Friday and Monday, prompting a strong rebound as markets step back from Omicron-inspired derisking.

USD/JPY broke its uptrend line from August's lows, now resistance at 114.14, near the daily kijun and 21-day moving average. A close above the 114.13 kijun is key to shrugging off Friday's plunge almost to the daily cloud top and 38.2% Fibo of the August-November rise at 112.93, with the 55-DMA and November's low at 112.86/73.

Monday's rebound is being helped by rebounding Treasury-JGB yields spreads and stocks. Though trimmed, a Fed hike by June and two in 2022 remains priced in.

The hope for USD/JPY longs is that data in coming weeks will show that current vaccines are reasonably effective against the omicron variant and that it doesn't spread much faster than Delta.

Until that data is available, traders will have to weigh how much current and potential restrictions will slow growth, increase supply chain issues and cause the Fed to adjust policy plans that have driven the dollar's recovery.

