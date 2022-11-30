BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bounces vs yen after US data as all eyes turn to Powell

Nov 30 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose 0.85% on a net bullish barrage of U.S. data, but upside may be limited unless the rest of this week's economic reports and Fed Chair Powell's speech later on Wednesday sustainably lift rate hike expectations.

Prices were already bouncing after this week's lows only fleetingly broke November's prior lows, postponing a deeper retracement of the August-October and 50% pandemic recovery from 2020's trough to October's 32-year peak.

The bullish Q3 GDP revision was largely due to a 2.93% increase in net exports that might retreat given October's trade deficit widened . ADP and Chicago PMI at 37.2 versus 47 forecast and 45.2 last, both missed badly.

But JOLTS and pending home sales fell slightly less than forecast, sending 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields up 7.2bp and 4.3bp, respectively.

Powell's 1330 EST speech and the Beige Book at 1400 now take the spotlight for rate-hike betting as well as anticipation of cuts eventually.

USD/JPY has tenkan and options expiry resistance at 139.87/4.00. But 2022's uptrend reversal, without Japanese FX intervention in November , favors fading rebounds while below the kijun at 143.175.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

