BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bounce versus yen fades with yields, but well supported

Nov 18 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rebounded on Thursday away from several supports after Philly Fed data lifted Treasury yields, but both rates and stocks retreated from their highs, pulling USD/JPY off its peak of 114.485, leaving the uptrend in limbo.

Thursday's 113.88 low on EBS is by the 10-, 21- and 30-day moving averages, as well as the daily tenkan and kijun at 113.82-87. And 113.88 is the 50% Fibo of the Nov. 10-17 advance stoked by last Wednesday's febrile U.S. inflation report .

But as hot as that report, and subsequent releases have been, there's been little further progress in Fed hike pricing and 5-year yields have been capped by major resistance by 1.30% .

USD/JPY has already more than reversed its pandemic slide, this week trading above range highs from late 2017 at 114.74, but was then rejected by major 115 options defenses, long profit-taking and likely Japanese exporter offers.

While the Japanese government appears set to spend more money to boost its flagging economy , JGB yields are unlikely to rise amid BOJ QE and yield curve control, with core CPI at 0.1% year-on-year.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

