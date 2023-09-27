BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar benefits from higher-for-longer U.S. rates prospect

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The stars are aligned for the U.S. dollar, which looks set for more gains as it benefits from relatively high U.S. interest rates.

The dollar rose to a 10-month high against its major peers on Wednesday, pushing the euro and sterling to six-month lows and sending the yen deeper into intervention territory, as the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. rates gripped markets.

Apart from the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve is far out in front with the highest policy rates in comparison to other major economies. This should continue to underpin the dollar for the foreseeable future and help to drive it higher in the days and weeks ahead.

The USD index last week managed to register a weekly close above the 105.367 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780-99.549 (2022 to 2023) fall. There is increasing scope for it to head higher through the 107.165 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the same 114.780-99.549 drop.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3RECWbw

Policy Rates Expectations Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3LCXWf9

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.