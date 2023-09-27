News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar benefits from higher-for-longer U.S. rates prospect

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 27, 2023 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The stars are aligned for the U.S. dollar, which looks set for more gains as it benefits from relatively high U.S. interest rates.

The dollar rose to a 10-month high against its major peers on Wednesday, pushing the euro and sterling to six-month lows and sending the yen deeper into intervention territory, as the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. rates gripped markets.

Apart from the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve is far out in front with the highest policy rates in comparison to other major economies. This should continue to underpin the dollar for the foreseeable future and help to drive it higher in the days and weeks ahead.

The USD index last week managed to register a weekly close above the 105.367 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780-99.549 (2022 to 2023) fall. There is increasing scope for it to head higher through the 107.165 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the same 114.780-99.549 drop.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3RECWbw

Policy Rates Expectations Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3LCXWf9

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.