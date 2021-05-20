BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bears vs yen look for elusive close below 2021's up trendline

US Markets

USD/JPY is down amid a broad dollar drop as Treasury yields retreat from Wednesday’s post-FOMC minutes highs, putting back in play the oft breached, but yet to be closed below trendline from January at 109.01.

Today marks the eighth day that this rising trendline from January's 102.595 low has been breached. A clear close below it might be the nudge needed to end three weeks of consolidation, but because of all the breaches the more important breakdown level is likely May's 108.34 low on EBS. That low is also by the 61.8% Fibo of the April-May 107.48-9.785 recovery at 108.36, so a close below it would greatly increase the risk of a full retracement to April's low.

Today's mixed claims and Philly Fed data are being read as a further indication that the employment situation isn't recovering as robustly as forecast. This can give the Fed cover to slow-roll talk about tapering, regardless of the underlying mismatch between supply shortages and vibrant demand, which the Fed says will likely work itself out in coming months.

Strong Japanese exports , and Reuters' tankan , also suggest good demand for the yen, despite the lockdown in Japan.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

