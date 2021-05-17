BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bears vs yen have real edge while Fed hedges it bets

May 17 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied last week to 109.785 on the U.S. inflation spike but failed to reverse the downtrend from March's 2021 peak, leaving it precariously perched on support near 109 on Monday.

Weak retail sales Friday and the Fed's steadfast adherence to its higher average inflation targeting policy hurt the dollar and could leave real Treasury yields even further below real JGB yields.

If USD/JPY finishes below its April 7 post-payroll low at 108.34, focus will turn to closing below the 38.2% Fibo of 2021's rise and the daily cloud base at 107.71/69, followed by 106.78.

Sharply rising inflation and market reluctance to price in the first Fed rate hike for nearly two years leaves the dollar at risk to more durable inflation. It's even less alluring on a real yield basis due to the Fed's average inflation target framework.

The yen stands to gain given Japan's latest core CPI reading of 0.3% y/y versus core U.S. April CPI rising 0.9% m/m and 3.0% y/y, particularly as the BOJ recently conceding that reaching their 2% goal was no longer something they could forecast.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

