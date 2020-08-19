BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bears may need a little help from the Fed now

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The dollar index recovered from the past week's blistering selloff and it may take particularly dovish Fed minutes later on Wednesday to help bears prevail in the face of oversold signals and break below long-term supports in the 91.36-84 range.

Crucial will be the reaction of 10-year TIPS yields. Rapid widening of the euro zone-U.S. real-yield spread undermined the dollar after March's pandemic peak as the Fed injected massive liquidity and slashed rates near zero. Since then, the spread between EUR 5-year-5-year forwards and 10-year TIPS rates plunged from slightly positive to roughly -2%.

But the dollar is oversold, its drop has caught up with the real-rates spread slide and spec shorts are at a record, suggesting help is needed to trigger the next stage of selloff .

That could come if Fed minutes weaken 10-year TIPS yields below August's -1.11% nadir.

The dollar index fall stopped on Tuesday by the lower 21-day Bolli. This week's new lows failed to produce new, oversold daily RSI lows, presenting bullish divergence risk.

The uptrend line from 2011, the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-20 uptrend and the monthly cloud base at 91.84/73/36 look pivotal.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

