BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bears face Valentine heartbreak if CPI hot

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Valentine's Day might be a miserable experience for dollar bears if it brings hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

Higher than forecast CPI on Feb. 14 would increase the USD-positive risk of the Fed raising its policy rate to 5.25-5.50%, or higher, this year.

CPI is seen rising 0.5% MM in January, according to the first five respondents to a Reuters poll, having fallen for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years in December. Core CPI is forecast up 0.4% MM, according to the same quintet.

A 25 basis-point Fed Funds rate rise to 4.75-5.00% next month is currently fully priced by money markets, with balance of risk tilting strongly towards another quarter-point hike to 5.00-5.25% on May 3. FEDWATCH

IMM speculators have held a net short USD position since November.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

