BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bears eye big breakdown if stocks can weather the winter

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The USD index, which is negatively correlated to S&Ps, is clinging to support near 2020's pandemic lows and its uptrend line from 2011. However, it may need the stock market recovery to persist into the pandemic-plagued winter to trigger a bigger breakdown.

S&Ps have recovered from a late-Thursday slide sparked by Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin announcing some pandemic emergency lending programs would end as planned on Dec. 31 . To which the Fed responded, that even though there was little usage of these programs, their existence bolstered confidence.

Mnuchin today retorted that pandemic damaged businesses need grants, not loans, and that putting the money back at the Treasury from the Fed, could facilitate this .

The issue now is whether Congress can agree on a relief bill, whatever the source of the funding. If so, it could be construed as risk-on, bullish for stocks, and bearish for the dollar. But more straight fiscal support could be a wild card. It might reduce expectations of the Fed increasing QE, and its weighted average maturity, which is something that stocks have leaned on.

For now, S&Ps have run into sellers by Thursday's high, limiting dollar losses. It may take new S&P record highs, and the dollar index below September's 91.737 nadir, to trigger a major dollar breakdown.

