US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar at risk vs yen on recession fear; weekly charts worrying

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Though counterintuitive given Fed-BOJ divergence, USD/JPY's 14.5% surge off March's low has stalled and triggered an implosion of expansive weekly Bolli bands that warn of a potential drop to support by 126 in the event of a sub-128.62 weekly close.

May 18 (Reuters) - Though counterintuitive given Fed-BOJ divergence, USD/JPY's 14.5% surge off March's low has stalled and triggered an implosion of expansive weekly Bolli bands that warn of a potential drop to support by 126 in the event of a sub-128.62 weekly close.

USD/JPY fell despite Tuesday's hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell , as markets begin to focus more on medium-term recession risks and safe-haven demand for yen.

Prices broke Monday's 128.70 prior intraweek low by the weekly on-close pivot point at 128.62, which it closed above last week after a rebound from 127.53 lows on EBS. A close Friday below 128.62 would shift focus to the daily kijun and 30-day moving average -- at 128.22/26 -- which caught last week's slide. Below there is key support by 127 and 126.

Japan's 1% Q1 GDP fall was less than the 1.8% drop expected , but the BOJ is unlikely to tighten before year-end given far lower Japanese inflation than other G7 countries.

A case could be made that BOJ stimulus, as the Fed tightens to damp demand, could make Japan a more attractive haven.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Lqpdyf

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MGLGsB

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular