BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar at risk vs yen on recession fear; weekly charts worrying

May 18 (Reuters) - Though counterintuitive given Fed-BOJ divergence, USD/JPY's 14.5% surge off March's low has stalled and triggered an implosion of expansive weekly Bolli bands that warn of a potential drop to support by 126 in the event of a sub-128.62 weekly close.

USD/JPY fell despite Tuesday's hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell , as markets begin to focus more on medium-term recession risks and safe-haven demand for yen.

Prices broke Monday's 128.70 prior intraweek low by the weekly on-close pivot point at 128.62, which it closed above last week after a rebound from 127.53 lows on EBS. A close Friday below 128.62 would shift focus to the daily kijun and 30-day moving average -- at 128.22/26 -- which caught last week's slide. Below there is key support by 127 and 126.

Japan's 1% Q1 GDP fall was less than the 1.8% drop expected , but the BOJ is unlikely to tighten before year-end given far lower Japanese inflation than other G7 countries.

A case could be made that BOJ stimulus, as the Fed tightens to damp demand, could make Japan a more attractive haven.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Lqpdyf

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MGLGsB

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.