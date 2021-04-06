US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar at risk vs yen as yield fuel evaporates

Credit: REUTERS/YURIKO K NAKAO

USD/JPY fell on Tuesday and has now lost half of its late-March gains as the rise in Treasury yield that underpinned this year's 8.2% recovery has faltered, creating downside risk for recent spec longs.

Since January, specs went from their most net short USD/JPY since 2016 to their most net long since May 2019. They're clearly disappointed that USD/JPY fell after stellar employment and record ISM data .

The question now is whether Treasury yields will resume their rise, perhaps to well-defined resistance by 2% in the 10-year.

USD/JPY is working off overbought conditions and March's 110.97 peak completing a 161.8% Fibo target off January's 102.595 EBS trough and Feb. 5's 105.765 swing high. A close below the 21-day moving average at 109.35 could signal the 23.6% Fibo of this year's rise and the 200-week moving average at 108.99/96 will be next. The daily tenkan at 108.825 also offers support.

The $6.74bln net USD/JPY spec long positions where established above the March 9-23 range lows at 108.34-40. So a break below there would increase the risk of those longs being pruned and prices retreating to the 38.2% Fibo and weekly kijun at 107.77/69.

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wx3wq8

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rOt3ri

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rUZUeb

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

