BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar at risk vs yen as Fed hike fades, BOJ awaited

June 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Thursday and appeared headed toward a test of supports by 131 after the previous session's extraordinary 75bp Fed hike triggered risk-off flows and ultimately trimmed terminal rate expectations.

Weakening economic data and recession risks added momentum while today's shock 50bp SNB hike increased speculation ahead of Friday's BOJ meeting.

Bearish divergence by overbought daily and weekly RSIs and Bolli band compression, along with still hefty spec long positioning bear watching. If 38.2% Fibo support at 132.07 is closed below, the kijun and 50% by 131 will be next.

Two-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads have dropped from Tuesday's 3.49% closing peak to 3.17% due to retreating Treasury yields and upward pressure on JGB yields ahead of the BOJ.

Despite ramped-up BOJ buying operations, the 25bp yield curve cap on 10-year JGBs yields has been breached for eight straight days and there was a spike up to 0.304% earlier today. Since then, the supposed 25bp cap has instead become the base.

Though there's no expectation of a BoJ rate rise Friday, expansion of the YCC cap is being speculated upon in the market.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OifxYt

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Obqlb6

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.