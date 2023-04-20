BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar at risk of slip to 133.77 vs yen amid disappointing data

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is falling back toward supports at 133.95 and 133.77 following somewhat disappointing U.S. jobless claims, Philly Fed, existing home sales and LEI data that has markets pricing back in more Fed rate cuts late this year and next.

Thursday's USD/JPY's retreat is nearing Wednesday's 133.96 low on EBS and perhaps headed toward prior Fibo resistance at 133.77. The 133.77 level is the 50% Fibo of March's banking crisis driven slide and the weekly tenkan that was finally closed above on Monday. The 61.8% Fibo at 134.74 was cleared but not closed above on Wednesday, setting up the current setback.

The rising 10-day moving average, last at 133.64, should reinforce the 133.77 support on Friday. A close below it would increase the risk of a drop to the converging 21- and 30-DMAs near 132.70.

Two-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads are down 13bp and at their lowest since last Friday. The Fed remains priced to hike rates roughly 25bp in May or June at the latest, but rates are seen falling 75bp from there to March 2024.

Next week's BoJ meeting will maintain current ultra-easy policies as sustainability of Japanese inflation and global growth are questionable.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

