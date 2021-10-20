BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar at risk from inflation, negative real Treasury yields

Aug 10 (Reuters) - If history is a guide, the dollar may soon struggle if inflation remains elevated, as is seen ever more likely, and real Treasury yields within the Fed's plausible policy horizon remain deeply negative.

Since the dollar began to trade freely in 1971 it has been negatively correlated to U.S. CPI and positively correlated to real 2-year Treasury yields. The broad CPI year-on-year rate is now near its highest since 2008 and real 2-year Treasury yields are their most negative since 1980's post-dollar float lows.

Because real 2-year Bund and gilt yields have also fallen this year, though JGB real yields remain positive, the dollar has recovered roughly 38.2% of its enormous pandemic plunge, but the dollar index rally on Fed tapering and eventual rate hike expectations was unable to post a close above the 38.2% Fibo at 94.47 and several other nearby weekly hurdles with September and October highs.

Wednesday's rebound attempt was rejected by the 21-day moving average that had been support until Tuesday's break. A close below the daily kijun at 93.49 would target props at 93.252. If that's broken, the next key supports are in the 92.60s.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GftWlh

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Z5NM10

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2XvmRvh

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.