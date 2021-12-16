BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar at risk as potential double-top emerges after Fed, BoE, ECB

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index is facing a potentially ominous double-top chart signal -- though yet to be confirmed -- after surging and then retreating in the wake of the Fed, BoE and ECB meetings during the last 24 hours.

A dollar index close below 95.85 would confirm the double-top reversal.

The dollar index initially spiked up near November's pandemic peak after the Fed meeting on Wednesday, before plunging as risk markets welcomed the policy normalization plan that broadly met market expectations.

After the BoE surprised investors with a rate hike and the ECB laid out a flexible tapering plan, the dollar briefly extended those losses.

The 95.85 support is the Dec. 8 swing low by the daily kijun at 95.88, a line prices have closed above since Nov. 3.

Key support below is December's 95.544 Omicron-induced low by the 38.2% Fibo of the October-November surge on Fed tightening expectations at 95.539. A close below there would target the 50% Fibo and weekly kijun at 95.108 by the rising 55-day moving average.

But the surge of stock buying and dollar selling to fund global risk-taking may be unwinding of trades premised on the risk of a more hawkish Fed. The dollar had also become overbought from 2021's 8.6% recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

Net speculative dollar longs against the G-10 currencies hit their highest since October 2019 and spec 10-year Treasury shorts recently reached pre-pandemic levels.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

