BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar at inflection point against the yen

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Volatility indicators are warning that USD/JPY could be ready for a big move, and it might only take a surprise in Friday's non-farm payrolls to trigger it.

USD/JPY volatility has fallen in recent sessions near lows that preceded sharp expansions before. Similarly, 13-day Bolli spreads are at their tightest in more than a year.

Normally, volatility levels and Bolli band spreads increase more quickly when a preexisting trend reverses, rather than resume, so recent developments could be the calm before a storm.

In USD/JPY's case that storm could be a round of jobs and ISM data suggesting that the economy is cooling more quickly than expected, which would spur Fed rate-cut pricing in futures markets and, thus, weigh on the dollar.

Technically, this week's sharp USD/JPY drop after making new 2023 highs has created daily and weekly bearish divergence signals from RSIs, but a close below the 21-day moving average, last at 145.06, and last week's 144.55 lows are needed to confirm those sell signals.

On Thursday, USD/JPY initially recovered most early losses after U.S. personal consumption beat, core PCE met forecast and Chicago PMI jumped from 42.8 to 48.7 versus 44.1, but prices fell to new lows at London's month-end.

