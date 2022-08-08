BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar at crossroads vs yen as US CPI looms over Fed views

Aug 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's jobs-fueled recovery encountered a crisis of confidence on Monday as investors looked to the upcoming U.S. inflation report to help answer questions that may refine Fed expectations.

Though investors still expect inflation to come in high, markets have been anticipating a top, slowing down pricing of Fed hikes, which has major implications for the dollar and therefore USD/JPY.

USD/JPY's wobble on Monday suggested that investors still appear to be puzzling over why the consensus payrolls forecast of 250,000 was so far from the 528,000 result rather than viewing it as a catalyst for returning to trend highs. That could make Wednesday's CPI report less likely to be a dollar-bullish catalyst as well.

Reports from recruiters and businesses suggest that some signs of softening labor market conditions are actually allowing companies to fill positions faster.

If those who took part in the COVID-era Great Resignation are now facing higher living costs, recession fears and dwindling savings then the hiring boom might not be such an inflationary jobs surge -- or boon for the dollar.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

