BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar approaches key juncture to pause or accelerate slide

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The dollar is approaching a key crossroad that could accelerate its losses or put it in a holding pattern as market participants decide how aggressively they want to push before the usually thin-trading year-end period and culmination of Brexit talks.

This juncture is apparent in the dollar index, EUR/USD and sterling.

Ahead of the Dec. 31 Brexit transition deadline, GBP/USD has recovered to within a whisker of its downtrend line from 2007 and 2014 highs, currently at 1.3430, and now below September's 1.3481 pandemic peak.

Traders might naturally become more cautious with sterling near where it began 2020 and facing long-term resistance -- including 2019's 1.3516 high -- until clearing some of these major hurdles and the Brexit deadline.

The decision on whether to press on toward a long-term bearish reversal for the dollar also extends to EUR/USD, which is very close to its downtrend line from 2011. Similarly, the dollar index is probing its uptrend line from 2011.

The dollar has been negatively correlated to the S&P 500 throughout the pandemic, so this week's stock market gains on COVID-19 vaccine news and the U.S. presidential transition should limit the intraday pullback in GBP/USD tied to profit-taking ahead of 1.3400. A close below the tenkan at 1.3252 would signal a test of 1.32.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

