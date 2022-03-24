US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar and euro set for bigger gains against the yen

U.S. dollar and euro will likely both climb against the Japanese yen in the days and weeks ahead.

The yen fell against the dollar for the fifth session in a row, hitting its lowest since 2015 with the Bank of Japan expected to lag policy tightening by other major central banks.

USD/JPY is trading comfortably above the 119.52 major Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 125.86 to 99.00 (2015 to 2016) EBS drop. A close at the end of this week above the 119.52 Fibo will increase the likelihood for further gains towards the 2015 125.86 peak. Scope is for bigger EUR/JPY gains above the 2021 134.12 peak.

EUR/JPY has risen in tandem with USD/JPY to reach the highest level since June 2021 on Wednesday. The 30/60-day log correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are both above +0.5, indicating that the two currency pairs perform daily closes in the same direction more often than not. Related

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

