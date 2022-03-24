BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar and euro set for bigger gains against the yen

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar and euro will likely both climb against the Japanese yen in the days and weeks ahead.

The yen fell against the dollar for the fifth session in a row, hitting its lowest since 2015 with the Bank of Japan expected to lag policy tightening by other major central banks.

USD/JPY is trading comfortably above the 119.52 major Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 125.86 to 99.00 (2015 to 2016) EBS drop. A close at the end of this week above the 119.52 Fibo will increase the likelihood for further gains towards the 2015 125.86 peak. Scope is for bigger EUR/JPY gains above the 2021 134.12 peak.

EUR/JPY has risen in tandem with USD/JPY to reach the highest level since June 2021 on Wednesday. The 30/60-day log correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are both above +0.5, indicating that the two currency pairs perform daily closes in the same direction more often than not. Related

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

