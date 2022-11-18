BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar and euro poised for big gains versus yen

November 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could see a big recovery versus the Japanese yen. The chasm between the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan and the technical picture underpins USD/JPY and could see it soar.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard was the latest U.S. central bank official to push back on market hopes for a pause in interest rate hikes, saying that even on dovish assumptions, the funds rate needs to rise to at least 5-5.25% to curb inflation, from 3.75-4% currently.

Conversely, Japan's core consumer inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in October, driven by currency weakness and imported cost pressures that the BOJ shrugs off as it sticks to a policy of ultra-low interest rates.

USD/JPY's recent slump failed to close under 138.63 Fibo, a 61.8 retrace of the 130.40-151.94 (Aug-Oct) EBS rise, setting up a bear trap. A bear trap is set when a market breaks below a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually a bullish sign. EUR/JPY will likely follow USD/JPY's lead.

