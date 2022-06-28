BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar and euro look poised to rally versus yen

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar and euro look set to rally against the Japanese yen in coming sessions, as bullish fundamental and technical factors combine.

Japan's Nikkei share average closed above the psychologically important 27,000 level on Tuesday for the first time in two weeks, as energy shares surged. European equities also rose, led by gains in commodity-linked stocks and automakers after China relaxed its COVID-19 quarantine mandate.

When risk appetite rebounds, funds usually flow out of the safe-haven yen, increasing the scope for USD/JPY gains. The expectation is for USD/JPY to register new 24-year highs, an eventual break above the 136.90 Oct 1998 (EBS) high is increasingly likely.

FX traders last week found support right at the 134.27 Fibo, a 23.6% of the 126.37-136.71 rise. The daily tenkan and kijun lines are positively aligned, reinforcing the overall bullish market structure. As the correlation between the USD/JPY and EUR/JPY remains high, both currency pairs will likely head higher in tandem.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/39XlHid

Correlation Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3u8kcES

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.