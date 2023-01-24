BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar and euro look poised to plummet against the yen

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar and euro seem poised to fall against the Japanese yen in the days ahead, due to fundamental and technical factors.

The dollar gave back recent gains against the yen on Tuesday, as traders weighed the risks of a U.S. recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy. The greenback has room to fall across the board as the speculative short position is not big enough to hinder further losses.

USD/JPY's big recovery from the recent multi-month 127.22 (EBS) low peaked at 131.58. That left a large upper shadow on last Wednesday's candlestick chart, usually a sign that the upside has been rejected.

There is scope for USD/JPY losses to the 126.56 Fibo, a 50% retracement level of 101.18 to 151.94 (2020 to 2022) EBS rise. A break under the 126.56 Fibo would likely accelerate lower in the weeks ahead.

USD/JPY's 30 and 60-day log correlations with EUR/JPY remain well above +0.5, meaning the cross is in danger of being dragged down with USD/JPY.

