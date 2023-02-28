BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar and euro could soar against the Japanese yen

US Markets

Feb 28 (Reuters) - FX traders should be mindful that the Japanese yen is likely on the verge of a much bigger decline, as the Bank of Japan's current monetary policy looks set to persist and USD/JPY's daily chart remains bullish.

Incoming BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida on Tuesday brushed aside the chance of an immediate overhaul of ultra-loose monetary policy, suggesting that any review of its policy framework could take about a year.

USD/JPY recently broke above the top of the Ichimoku daily cloud, that now spans the 131.08-134.73 range. Tuesday sees bigger gains to break above the 136.66 Fibonacci level, a 38.2% retrace of the 151.94 to 127.22 (October to January) EBS drop, a daily close above which will accelerate spot much higher up.

In general the U.S. dollar appears to be on the verge of a bigger extension higher. USD/JPY's 30 and 60-day log correlations with EUR/JPY remain well above +0.7, meaning the cross will continue to follow USD/JPY's direction.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

