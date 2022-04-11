BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar and euro at major resistance vs BOJ-beset yen into US CPI, ECB

April 11 (Reuters) - The yen's collapse due to Treasury and bund yields soaring above BOJ-stymied JGBs might enter an overdue correction if the dollar and euro fail to break through key resistance following this week's main events -- U.S. CPI on Tuesday and the ECB meeting on Thursday.

The resistance levels are USD/JPY's 2015 peak of 125.86 on EBS -- the highest since 2002 -- and EUR/JPY's 2022 and February 2018 high of 137.51.

The question is whether the deeply oversold yen, particularly versus the dollar, succumbs to profit-taking if it fails to surpass 125.86, or the 161.8% Fibo objective off the 2021 pandemic base, at 126.33.

If so, initial USD/JPY support is by 124 and March 6-7 lows at 123.46 and 134.29 for EUR/JPY.

U.S. CPI is forecast up 8.5% year-on-year versus 7.9% in February; highest since December 1981 when the Fed funds rate was 12%.

The market currently prices in fed funds peaking at 3.25-3.5% and 3-month EURIBOR near 1.7%. These yields look modest, but not against JGB yields the BOJ is capping at 0.25% out to 10-years.

There's some wariness about Japan potentially intervening on the yen's behalf to limit soaring import prices, but so far the BOJ is merely placating other G20 countries with warnings about excessive yen volatility , while noting the net benefits of the weaker yen.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jn68l8

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JuM3UB

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/37BDF8C

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KydyOr

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.