BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar again tries to build on double-bottom, but faces headwinds

May 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose with the help of safe-haven demand and higher Treasury yields on Tuesday, but it needs a weekly close above the 102.94 weekly tenkan and 50% Fibo of the March-April bank-angst drop at 103.35 to affirm the bullish double-bottom on the 2023 chart.

A U.S. CPI report on Wednesday that further boosts yields could potentially provide the fuel for such a move.

U.S. CPI on Wednesday may support Treasury yields and the dollar, but renewed banking stocks weakness injects fresh uncertainty, even as it creates some dollar haven demand.

Much weaker-than-expected euro zone data and a strong U.S. employment report have helped the dollar, but the rebound in Treasury yields on hopes the U.S. banking crisis reached at least a near-term peak could be limited if regional banks stocks continue to slide.

Tumbling Chinese imports may help explain the downdraft in German economic data of late and waning ECB rate hike expectations, that are now seen peaking at 3.58% versus Fed rates seen sliding from their current 5.25% peak to 4.4% by year-end.

Helping the dollar hold above its 100.80/78 double-bottom is already hefty IMM net spec EUR/USD long positioning.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

