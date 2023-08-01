BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar advance vs yen toward June highs slowed by softer US data

Aug 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY breached the last chart hurdle ahead of June's 145.07 peak, despite softer than forecast U.S. ISM manufacturing and JOLTS data, as Treasury yields remain up and Friday's BoJ policy adjustment was deemed by Japanese ministers as a way to make the bank's extreme accommodation more sustainable.

Despite trading above the 76.4% Fibo of the June-July 145.07-137.245 slide at 143.22, it's a little difficult to see how the lowest ISM manufacturing employment index in three years and lowest job openings in more two years doesn't make reaching June's peak more difficult before seeing the more important ISM non-manufacturing report on Thursday and then July's employment report on Friday.

The 141.95 June 21 swing high on EBS, by the rising cloud top, and cleared 61.8% Fibo at 142.08 are now props should ISM services and non-farm payrolls also miss.

Meanwhile, what could be deemed a flood of Treasury issuance into year-end may well put upward pressure on yields, regardless of the Fed rate hiking cycle being priced to crest, with cuts in 2024.

The BoJ's JGB buying on Monday to limit the 10-year yields' rise to 0.6% already left pre-BoJ yen longs looking for the exit, with the market focused on the likelihood the BoJ's negative policy rate won't be raised anytime soon. Nonetheless, JGB yields are rising across the curve, save for the capped 10-year tenor.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3rTxl6s

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3rYQOCz

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.