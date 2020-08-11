BUZZ-COMMENT-Does the dollar have any upside potential?

In the dollar's favour is a EUR that hit the buffers above 1.1900 on Aug. 6, and despite last week's big swings and marginal bull close, the dollar index might be an attractive proposition on any subsequent dips.

Trading the dollar index is basically a EUR play, and with long EUR/USD bets running at high volumes, over 22 billion euros, the largest-ever long, the risk is heavily skewed for a single currency blow-out .

Technically, cracks started to appear in the EUR/USD bull run last week as the market faded after putting in a new trend high at 1.1916. Price acceleration in the previous three weeks sucked in longs looking to ride the bull wave to 1.2000.

Failing to reach its mark, the EUR now looks vulnerable to toppling over and forcing a sizeable bout of profit-taking and in turn putting a big bid back into the dollar index.

The index is wobbling again today as EUR/USD puts on 0.4%, but the Monday 92.495 trend low is intact and might yet prove to be the low point .

