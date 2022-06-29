BUZZ-COMMENT-Diverging Fed/ECB policy will drive EUR/USD down

US Markets

The European Central Bank will buy bonds to curb financing costs for Italy and other debt-laden euro zone countries while the Federal Reserve reduces the size of its balance sheet. That divergence in policy will drive EUR/USD down.

The ECB is expected to lift interest rates by 150 bps by December when U.S. rates are expected to be 250 bps above that at 3.50%. That's similar to the current gap, which costs those expecting EUR/USD to rise 20 pips each month or 280 pips per year.

Those short earn that carry and there are very few of them, with net bets on a drop just 2 billion dollars. The 30 billion dollar record bet on EUR/USD dropping was reached during the euro zone crisis in 2015 when EUR/USD was trading at a similar level to now, and the Fed was also beginning to raise interest rates.

That massive gamble proved a major brake on EUR/USD's decline. The shorts today are far more modest and, with ECB policy for bonds expansive while Fed's is contracting, it's a good time to bet on a drop.

