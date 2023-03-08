BUZZ-COMMENT-Divergent inflation trends in US and China dent yuan

March 9 (Reuters) - Weak price data out of China has rekindled doubt on the sustainability of its economic reopening, already subverted by a prudent tone from policymakers. With inflation trends in the U.S. heading the other way, the yuan is taking a fresh knock.

Consumer and producer prices missed forecasts as the former rose just 1.0% annually in February and the latter extended their decline to 1.4% on-year. Core consumer inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, also slowed sharply from January, painting a dim outlook for domestic demand.

The numbers starkly contrast with those from the U.S., which have spurred the Federal Reserve to warn inflation may not be abating anytime soon. Jobs data due Friday might affirm that mindset.

While China's low inflation may seem a good problem for Beijing, since it allows room for more monetary policy easing, the tone from the top is still one of caution.

Yet Thursday's data could fuel speculation of interest rate cuts in China, considering the politburo's new focus on boosting consumption. Fundamentally, that argues for further USD/CNY gains, and the charts may concur.

If USD/CNY ends Thursday above 6.9913, it will have crossed the 100-day moving average, sailing clear of the daily Ichimoku cloud resistance at 6.9666. That would steer it toward the 7.0000 barrier, which despite its psychological significance, may not really be a line-in-the-sand for FX authorities.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3SZ3zqr

CN10y: https://tmsnrt.rs/3kXYWQG

ChinaCPI: https://tmsnrt.rs/3YBhvbf

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.