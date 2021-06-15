BUZZ-COMMENT-Disparate US data leave dollar flat ahead of Fed

June 15 (Reuters) - The dollar index shed some early gains after a raft of U.S. economic releases left Treasury yields slightly higher but the market still unsure whether Wednesday's Fed events would keep the U.S. currency on the rebound.

The dollar index's 90.677 high was by the broken up trendline from January that capped June 4's high and the 61.8% Fibo of the May's 91.436-89.533 slide at 90.698/709. Given the greater importance of the Fed meeting, those hurdles are likely to hold at least until after the meeting.

If the Fed's economic and Fed funds rate projections favor faster Fed tapering, the dollar could clear nearby hurdles and test additional Fibos, the daily cloud base and the 100-day moving average near 91.00.

The inflation outlook will probably be key since it has exceeded Fed forecasts so far in 2021 and would have to subside sharply to align with policymakers' full-year expectations.

A bullish dollar bias persisted as the U.S. retail sales miss was more than offset by upward revisions and overall retail sales goods spending remains 20% above pre-pandemic levels, according to Citi. PPI's 0.8% m/m rise will keep some at the Fed talking about tapering , as will May's 0.8% industrial production increase .

