BUZZ-COMMENT-Dismal US PMIs expose risk of EUR/USD short squeeze

Aug 23 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Tuesday, rebounding sharply from a fresh 20-year low after PMI data showed U.S. private sector business activity contracted for a second month and generating bullish chart signals that could give the euro temporary relief from its down trend.

The U.S. composite S&P Global PMI hit its lowest since 2021 and the prices charged index eased to 60.2 from 60.4 in July, indicating economic growth could be slowing further and inflation moderating, raising questions about aggressive Fed policy.

U.S. rates EDZ2US2YT=RR rallied recently as markets braced for hawkish Fed commentary at the Jackson Hole symposium, but German-U.S. spreads narrowed again after the PMI.

Given the build up, the dollar is vulnerable to a dovish market interpretation of the Jackson Hole events, and shorter-term technicals highlight upside EUR/USD risks.

After hitting today's low, EUR/USD turned positive and a daily bull hammer candle formed, with daily RSI diverging on the low. Both are significant bullish signals.

Monthly techs remain bearish, however, so longer-term EUR/USD bears are likely lurking above the market, potentially waiting near 1.0100 and 1.0200 resistance.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

