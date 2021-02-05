BUZZ-COMMENT-Disappointing US jobs data a temporary setback in dollar rally vs yen

By midday U.S. trade, USD/JPY was trading at 105.42 on EBS. That left it near a tipping point, having risen above key resistance at 105.38, the 50% Fib of 108.16-102.60, July 2020-January 2021 dip.

A close above there -- and then the 200-DMA at 105.60 -- would put dollar bulls in control and focus attention on early September 2020 highs at 106.55 and August 2020 highs in the low 107's.

This year's 2.1% rise in USD/JPY appeared to provide an opportunity for yen specs to add to long yen, but a break above the 50% Fib may prod those entrenched longs to exit, spurring further gains.

As of Jan. 29's IMM data release, yen spec longs held 55% of gross spec positioning, hinting at a significantly overbought condition. USD/JPY's test of Nov. 11's 105.68 high may provide the impetus for yen longs to unwind.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

