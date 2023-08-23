BUZZ-COMMENT-Dire PMI data raises risk of an ECB pause

News & Insights

August 23, 2023

Written by Reuters

Aug 23 (Reuters) - A bleak set European PMI figures shows the service sector in both Germany and the euro zone joining the manufacturing sector in contraction territory, compounding the economic gloom across the region.

In turn, the rates market has seen a dovish repricing with a September rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) becoming a coin-toss 0#ECBWATCH from previously a 68% probability.

For the euro, the dismal data is a negative, pushing back against the case for additional policy tightening as rate hikes to date are clearly taking their toll on activity in the euro zone.

At the same time, with U.S. activity data so far remaining robust, the U.S. exceptionalism trade will likely be prolonged, leaving EUR/USD at risk of breaking key tech support at the 200DMA (1.0799).

Alongside this, with dovish ECB rate setter Fabio Panetta stating that monetary policy could operate by keeping the prevailing level of rates for longer, a September pause may soon become the base case.

Looking ahead, focus will now turn to ECB President Christine Lagarde, who is due to speak at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.

Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst.

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

