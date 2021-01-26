BUZZ-COMMENT-Dipping dollar clings to support as Fed sell signal awaited

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Dollar bears got a jump on what's expected to be dovish comments from Chair Jerome Powell after the conclusion of the Fed meeting on Wednesday, but the U.S. currency's ability to hold above last week's 90.039 low suggests reluctance to price on too much ahead of the event.

Beyond last week's low comes a potential B-wave pivot point at 89.922 from the Jan. 13 pullback low, while markets are also preparing for more U.S. fiscal stimulus, with or without Senate Republicans' support .

Undermining the dollar index is the rise in EUR/USD, its main component, away from key 55-day moving average and daily cloud top support . USD/JPY, the second-biggest component, is being weighed down by failed attempts to clear its pandemic down trend-line from March, cloud cover and negative real Treasury-JGB yield spreads .

If the index breaks and closes below the 89.922 swing low it would suggest that, despite the largest net spec IMM dollar short versus the G-10 currencies since 2011, the dollar remains on a path to retest major support at 88.25, the 2018 low and 50% Fibo of the 2011-2017 uptrend. The 55-day moving average looms as resistance at 90.86.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

