BUZZ-COMMENT-Difficult to square euro strength with fundamentals

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The euro's near-term technical outlook is bullish after EUR/USD completed a bullish outside day on Tuesday, but the fundamental backdrop suggests the strength will prove short-lived, leaving room to test lows last seen in early 2020.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish testimony on Tuesday all but ensures the Fed will tighten monetary policy at an accelerated pace after dropping the description of U.S. inflation as "transitory" .

The European Central Bank outlook is far less hawkish, with the latest comments from policymakers suggesting extreme accommodation will remain for the foreseeable future .

The EUR/USD strengthened Friday and again on Tuesday when fears over the Omicron variant rattled investors . This was probably due to position-squaring in times of uncertainty, rather than a perception the euro zone is more insulated from the impact of the new variant.

U.S. President Joe Biden assured Americans that despite the threats posed by the Omicron variant, lockdowns are unlikely . In contrast, euro zone countries were already imposing restrictions and considering lockdowns before the variant was discovered, delaying an economic recovery .

With the short-term technical outlook for the EUR/USD suggesting more gains, the favoured medium-term strategy is to sell rallies towards 1.1540-50 where the 50% retracement of the September-December fall coincides with the 55-day moving average.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lmWmAX

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.