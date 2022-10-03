BUZZ-COMMENT-Devil in the detail for sustained sterling strength

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sterling's recent strong bounce embraces an optimistic view that Britain's new government will change its ideological position on the economy. The devil will be in the details, but it seems unlikely.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng came under intense pressure from within the Conservative party, the IMF, and the UK press over their 'trickle down' tax cut policies.

Monday's U-turn by the government was well received in markets, though S&P Global maintains its UK credit rating warning.

The question nowis whether Kwarteng's publication of his medium-term fiscal plan, brought forward to later this month, will hold water.

Ideologically the Truss team still believe they can grow the UK economy out of recession longer term, but markets need to be convinced they can fund a high-spending, low-tax agenda.

Meanwhile UK factory activity and orders fell, the cost-of-living crisis deepens and industrial unrestgrows.

Sterling is up 9.7% from its Sept 26 1.0327 low, trading at around 1.1310, after the Bank of England came to the rescue by reintroducing short-term quantitative easing.

Technically 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages conflict, indicating a neutral setup. A sustained break of the 1.1295 21 DMA and 1.1309, 50% of the August-September fall, would target the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1541. A close below the 1.1064 10 DMA would be bearish.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai and Ewen Chew)

