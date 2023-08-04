BUZZ-COMMENT-Despite dollar's big rise off July lows, major trend remains down

The USD index is falling as this summer's rebounds have failed to break the bearish daily and weekly chart structures. And with today's slide on weaker-than-forecast non-farm payrolls, the USD is well on the way to reversing the July-August rebound, as the Fed's tightening cycle is also seen reversing soon.

Thursday's 102.84 rebound high was rejected by the daily cloud base and near the weekly kijun that remains bearishly aligned below the cloud and trailing the falling tenkan. That after the May recovery peak at 104.70 was rejected by the weekly cloud base.

If the index closes below the daily kijun at 101.545 it would signal the rebound from July's lows was merely an ABC correction within the broader downtrend.

Also in play at week's end is the weekly on-close pivot point at 102.56 and 100-week moving average at 102.06. With the index down 0.6% at this point and trading below 102, that potentially bullish on-close signal is unlikely. And a close below the 100-WMA would reinforce the longer-term bearish convergence of the falling 50-WMA.

The recovery from July's 99.549 lows served to reset oversold weekly RSIs. If the assumed B-wave low at 100.54 is closed below, July's lows would be in play, and, if broken, then too might the 200-WMA, last at 98.29.

