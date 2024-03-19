BUZZ-COMMENT-Depending on Fed, EUR/USD could head toward 1.0500 or 1.1100

March 19 (Reuters) - EUR/USD hit a 12-session low and pierced the 200-DMA Tuesday but was trading near the mid point of the 1.0500-1.1100 zone it's been stuck in since August 2023, and the Fed meeting and its messaging will determine if either end of that range is tested.

Risk that the Fed will lean hawkish weighed on EUR/USD as overnight trade saw the dollar's yield advantage over the euro increase due to wider German-U.S. spreads US2DE2=RR.

Above estimate German March ZEW, driven by expected ECB rate cuts and signs of economic improvement in China, was unable to stem the bearish flow.

Investors appear to be leaning towards a more hawkish Fed after recent U.S. reports indicated inflation may be rising again.

Should the Fed's dot plot indicate a higher terminal rate and Fed Chair Jerome Powell change his recent tune -- which suggested rate cuts are likely later this year -- U.S. yields US2YT=RRUS10YT=RR and the dollar may extend recent rallies, allowing EUR/USD to fall towards 1.0500.

But if dot plots remain unchanged and Powell indicates rate cuts are still expected, investors may price in a more dovish rate cut path for the Fed. Yields and the dollar could then sink, putting EUR/USD on a path towards 1.1100.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/4917vx5

deus https://tmsnrt.rs/3TmvMIf

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.