BUZZ-COMMENT-Defying the odds, ZAR could add to its gains

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The South African rand continues to defy a negative domestic backdrop. Despite the prospect of November obstacles, price action suggests greater gains might be seen versus the unsettled U.S. dollar.

Rating agency downgrades are increasingly likely this month and the bond market remains pressured. The ZAR is taking its lead from the broader risk markets, which are volatile but have held better levels through the U.S. election drama.

Early Thursday, the dollar index remains negative, but emerging currencies are giving back some ground. However, USD/ZAR is struggling following a strong bear signal Wednesday.

A large upper candlestick shadow and clear close below the 16.00 level led a dominant supply side of the USD/ZAR equation.

Time remains for a trend-damaging recovery, but the weekly chart is pointing to another 50-pip drop, reining in the 100-day moving average, currently 15.4695.

U.S. elections are still a major driver of risk sentiment and the ZAR is open to a pick-up in volatility and retracement once U.S. political uncertainty subsides.

USD/ZAR daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2GuLLm5

USD/ZAR weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2HXTTfT

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

