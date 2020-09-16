BUZZ-COMMENT-Defensive FX traders pile into the yen ahead of the Fed

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Defensive FX traders are piling into the Japanese yen ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve on bets an ultra-accommodative central bank will weigh on the U.S. dollar.

In times of uncertainty, funds usually flow into the safe-haven yen.

The Fed is not expected to move on rates but adjustments to bond purchases are possible .

FX traders have sold USD/JPY - which opened on Monday at 106.14 - all week according to EBS flow data, despite Asian shares extending a rally driven by upbeat Chinese and U.S. economic data .

USD/JPY has recently been rejected by the thick daily cloud that now spans the 105.78-107.02 region. Tuesday's daily close under the daily cloud has increased the risk for a bearish cycle through July's 104.20 low and 103.67 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 101.18 to 111.71 March EBS rise. A drop in USD/JPY could drag EUR/JPY down with it.

