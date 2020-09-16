US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Defensive FX traders pile into the yen ahead of the Fed

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Defensive FX traders are piling into the Japanese yen ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve on bets an ultra-accommodative central bank will weigh on the U.S. dollar.

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Defensive FX traders are piling into the Japanese yen ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve on bets an ultra-accommodative central bank will weigh on the U.S. dollar.

In times of uncertainty, funds usually flow into the safe-haven yen.

The Fed is not expected to move on rates but adjustments to bond purchases are possible .

FX traders have sold USD/JPY - which opened on Monday at 106.14 - all week according to EBS flow data, despite Asian shares extending a rally driven by upbeat Chinese and U.S. economic data .

USD/JPY has recently been rejected by the thick daily cloud that now spans the 105.78-107.02 region. Tuesday's daily close under the daily cloud has increased the risk for a bearish cycle through July's 104.20 low and 103.67 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 101.18 to 111.71 March EBS rise. A drop in USD/JPY could drag EUR/JPY down with it.

For more click on FXBUZ

EBS Flow Data Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZHFJow

Daily Ichimoku Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3hAhZZJ

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular