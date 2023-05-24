News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Defensive FX positions may benefit from debt ceiling deal

May 24 (Reuters) - It may be prudent for FX traders to remain defensive even in the event of a US debt ceiling agreement. Both parties to the talks have signalled improvement in recent sessions and a US default scenario continues to be priced out, but however slight the risk of default is alive.

Against conventional wisdom, an eventual debt ceiling deal could contribute to a decline in risk appetite, given that an unintended consequence of a deal would be to drain liquidity. This centres around the treasury general account (TGA), which has fallen from a YTD peak of $573bln to $68bln.

As cash has flowed from the TGA, bank reserves have increased, effectively loosening financial conditions. Any deal would therefore create a need for the TGA to be replenished, withdraw liquidity and sap risk appetite. As a result, beyond a knee-jerk reaction higher on a debt ceiling agreement, gains may be short-lived for equities and benefit traders who remain defensive.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

