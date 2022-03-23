BUZZ-COMMENT-Deeply oversold yen poised for bounce vs dollar, euro, pound Aussie

Corrects typo in headline

March 23 (Reuters) - The extremely oversold yen has fallen to pivotal support levels against the dollar, euro, sterling and Australian dollar, raising the risk of a corrective bounce following USD/JPY's nearly 6% March surge and the Japanese currency's rapid plunges against other majors since the start of the Ukraine crisis.

USD/JPY's 121.415 Wednesday high on EBS is by the top of February 2016's massive 121.49-110.985 collapse. Daily and monthly RSIs are their most overbought since 2016/15, with prices well above the upper 30-day Bolli at 120.10, as a potential corrective objective.

Soaring Treasury-JGB yields spreads, driven by rapid Fed rate hike expectations and no BoJ tightening expectations , support USD/JPY.

However, there is growing concern, with the Treasury curve not far from bearishly inverting, that U.S. yields will be limited in how far they can rise in the face of supply side shocks exacerbated by fallout from the Ukraine crisis .

The Fed is compelled to fight 40-year high in inflation, but this struggle may come at an economic cost.

A near-term USD/JPY consolidation would still be seen as a correction within a longer-term uptrend given the reversal of its 1982-2011 downtrend this month . The cleared inverted head-and-shoulders neckline is now by the daily kijun at 117.91. Broader uptrend targets remain at 124.52/5.86.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KZec7o

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wDej4m

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3DcGJ6H

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tHxuIN

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.